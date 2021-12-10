A lockdown Christmas party and a surprise baby: Why everyone’s talking about Boris Johnson.

This post mentions miscarriage and may be triggering for some readers.

If you've been wondering why Boris Johnson's name keeps showing up in headlines lately, you're not alone.

The UK Prime Minister has recently found himself in hot water after claims a Christmas party was held at Downing Street last year while the UK was in the midst of a strict second lockdown.

A leaked video of staffers joking about the alleged party this week also didn't help the situation.

Outside of government, Johnson's personal life is also making news after he welcomed a second baby with his wife Carrie Johnson.

Watch: BBC announce the birth of Boris Johnson’s first child with Carrie Johnson last year. Post continues below.



Video via BBC.

Here's a rundown on why everyone's talking about Boris Johnson at the moment.

A lockdown Christmas party and a leaked video.

Accusations about a Christmas party first began two weeks ago after the Daily Mirror reported that multiple gatherings had taken place at Johnson's official No 10 Downing Street residence during lockdown last year.

One of those gathering was a Christmas party, which the publication claimed Johnson's team held on December 18 2020 while London was still under strict tier three restrictions and indoor mixing was banned.

The party, which the Prime Minister did not attend, reportedly saw dozens of staffers drinking wine and playing games while the rest of the country was stuck at home and separated from their families.

When asked about the party last week, Johnson and his officials initially denied it ever took place and that any COVID-19 rules were broken.

However, questions have once again arose after a video was leaked this week which appears to show Johnson's staff joking about holding a Christmas party.

In the video, first aired by ITV News, Johnson's then-spokeswoman, Allegra Stratton, is seen laughing as she's asked by another staffer about the party during a mock press conference on December 22.

"Would the Prime Minister condone having a Christmas Party?" she's asked, before laughing and asking staffers "what's the answer?"

"It wasn't a party, it was cheese and wine," one staffer suggests.

She then asks "is cheese and wine alright?" before adding "this fictional party was a business meeting... and it was not socially distanced".