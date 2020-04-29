A new baby and a brush with death: Inside Boris Johnson's complicated family life.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has had a very busy year.

Two weeks after leaving the hospital to recover from COVID-19, the 55-year-old has welcomed a baby boy with his fiance Carrie Symonds. A spokesperson for the Prime Minister announced the news early on Wednesday morning.

“Both mother and baby are doing very well,” the statement read.

The couple announced they were expecting their first child together in March on Instagram. “We’ve got a baby hatching early summer,” wrote Symonds.

The baby is Symonds’ first child and is believed to be Johnson’s sixth. That said, he continuously refuses to confirm how many children he has.

Johnson has only just finalised his divorce from his second wife, barrister Marina Wheeler, earlier this year.

Throughout their 25 years of marriage, the couple made their fair share of headlines.

Here’s a look at Johnson’s exceedingly complicated family life.

Johnson’s marriage to Wheeler and a string of affairs.