“I saw it in his eyes": Borce Ristevski's son claims he knows how his stepmother was murdered.

He even buried his wife with a double headstone, with one side left blank for the day he joins her in death.

Then on March 13 this year - almost two years on from the day Karen died - he confessed to killing her, sensationally pleading guilty to manslaughter just hours before his murder trial was due to start.

But while the confession came as a shock for many, his son, Anthony Rickard, said it only confirmed what he'd always known, claiming he "saw it in his fathers eyes" days after his stepmother was reported missing.

“I saw it in his eyes,” Rickard said. “I seen one eye s**tting itself and one eye like the Terminator. And I knew,” he told Seven News of watching his father front cameras not far from the family home at Avondale Heights.

In the same interview, Rickard even claimed he knows exactly how his stepmother was killed.

Now, he wants his father behind bars for "at least 20 years".

“I think he acted out of um, not on purpose, but he did obviously choke her. She’s a tiny woman. Just a little squeeze would’ve been enough."