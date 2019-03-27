“I saw it in his eyes": Borce Ristevski's son claims he knows how his stepmother was murdered.

On April 18 2019, Borce Ristevski was sentenced to nine years in prison for the death of Karen Ristevski.
In the months after Karen Ristevski went missing, Borce Ristevski had the public convinced he was a nothing more than a concerned husband, desperate to find his beloved wife.
He made televised, emotional pleas for help from the public to find her, and when her body was found eight months after she was first reported missing, he took on the role of grieving widow – carrying her coffin at the funeral, tears rolling down his face.