'I didn't leave the couch.' 15 incredible books you can read in a single day.

There's not much better in this life than curling up on the couch to catch up on some reading.

But if we're being honest, we're all busy people. There just isn't much time to hunker down for a good book or skip out on sleeping just to keep turning pages.

This is why we're here to only recommend the books that you can definitely read in as much time as it takes to watch a movie (or two).

Everything from unforgettable romances to gripping mysteries and true crime reads that will keep you on the edge of your seat.

Here are the books 15 women told us they finished in just a day (or less).

None Of This Is True by Lisa Jewell.

None Of This Is True by Lisa Jewell. Image: Booktopia.