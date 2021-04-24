'We need to talk about the words we use to describe our bodies.'

We don’t know what beautiful means anymore.

It’s not our fault. Not individually, anyway.

We all know on some level that beauty can mean many things. But that doesn’t change the fact that, when I try to picture a beautiful woman, I get a very specific image in my head — an image that I didn’t put there.

First, she’s young. She’s got long, luminous hair, blonde or brown or red. And, of course, she’s slender.

Society has given us this list of boxes we must check off in order to earn the sought-after badge of beautiful.

But I’m here to tell you, that list is wrong. This archetype, in fact, doesn’t represent many people at all.

When I am out in the world, most of the women I see don’t fit this description. They might be 20 or 80; Black or white; blue-haired or grey; fat or thin; or anywhere on this spectrum. But none of this means they are not beautiful.

In celebration of the many facets of beauty, here are a brief list of words that are not, as society would have us believe, synonymous with the word "ugly."

Fat does not mean ugly.

I was talking with my nine-year-old daughter and she got off on the topic of looks — my looks, to be exact. "You’re skinny," she said.

"Nope," I replied. I’m not skinny. I’ve never been skinny. I’m particularly soft these days, actually, after having three babies.

"Well, you’re not fat," she said.

I wrinkled my eyebrows at her. "But what if I am?"

She paused, considering her words. "Well, I just thought it would insult you."

This interaction reminded me of another one I’d witnessed just a few weeks before. One woman, trying to be supportive, said to another, "You’re not fat, you’re beautiful."

No doubt she meant well, but that statement just encapsulates how the world has conditioned us to feel about fatness and fat people.

We seem to have forgotten something very important: You can be fat and beautiful. Both. At the same time.

Grey-haired does not mean ugly.

A couple years ago I coloured my hair red. After I did it once, I realised I’d have to maintain it, and so I dutifully layered on a fresh coat of dye every eight weeks.