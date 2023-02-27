'A pattern of bad behaviour.' Why everyone is talking about Bluesfest and Sticky Fingers.

The town of Byron Bay is once again about to be inundated with festival goers for Byron Bay Bluesfest in April. But the festival is already making headlines for all the wrong reasons.

Since news broke that controversial Australian indie rock bank Sticky Fingers would be joining Bluesfest's 2023 line-up, multiple bands and artists have pulled out of the festival in response.

Here's what you need to know.

First and foremost, who exactly are Sticky Fingers?

Australian band Sticky Fingers have earned ARIA platinum and gold plaques, eclipsed a billion streams, and sold out numerous tours across Australia and overseas.

They borrowed inspiration for their band name from the Rolling Stones, who have an album called Sticky Fingers.