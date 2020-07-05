Where are they now? The original cast of Blue Water High, 15 years later.

Ah, remember the rolling waves and awkward teenage encounters of Blue Water Beach?

To jog your memory, it was the set of Blue Water High, the noughties teen TV show on the ABC from 2005 to 2007.

The show ran for three glorious seasons, each year following a group of high school students selected to participate in a year-long surf program at the Solar Blue surf academy.

If you were born anywhere between 1985 and 1995 (give or take a few years), there’s a good chance you spent many an afternoon plonked in front of the TV watching Blue Water High after school.

You might’ve even had a poster of one of the cast members blu-tacked to your bedroom wall, despite your mum’s warning about ruining the paint.

Here’s what the original cast are up to now:

Sophie Luck AKA Fiona “Fly” Watson

Sophie was one of the longest serving Blue Water High cast members, appearing in all three seasons of the show.

After Blue Water High, the actress moved the LA and featured in a 2014 TV series Pandorian.

In recent years, the 30-year-old's IMDb has been pretty quiet.

Instead, she's been working as a personal trainer.