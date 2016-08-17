Wednesday's news in 5 minutes.

1. Former Home and Away star Marty Lynes new sexual assault allegations.

Actor Marty Lynes is facing fresh sexual assault allegations.

In Wyong Local Court yesterday prosecutors said they intended to lay new charges against Mr Lynes when he next appears in September.

Mr Lynes is already facing nine charges including four counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, three counts of common assault and one count each of sexual intercourse without consent and indecent assault over an alleged, prolonged attack against a woman at the actor’s then Bateau Bay home in February.

The Daily Telegraph reports that Mr Lynes is yet to formally enter any pleas.

The new charges come after DNA evidence collected by police has been processed.

2. Rio Olympics: Gold in sailing but Opals face a quarter final loss.

Australian sailor Tom Burton has won our seventh gold medal – and the first in three days – in the Laser class. Burton’s win was Australia’s first sailing gold in the Rio Games.

Australians Jason Waterhouse and Lisa Darmanin also took silver in the Nacra 17s.

Meanwhile the Opals Olympic dreams have come to an end after being defeated by Serbia 73-71.

It’s the first time since since the 1992 Barcelona Olympics Australia’s Opals failed to win a medal.

And Usain Bolt has cruised through to the final of the 200m while Michelle Jenneke, the hurdler known for her warm up routine, has come sixth in her heat with a time of 13:26.

Medal Tally:

USA: 28 Gold 27 Silver 27 Bronze

Great Britain: 17 Gold 17 Silver 10 Bronze

China: 15 Gold 15 Silver 18 Bronze

Russia: 12 Gold 12 Silver 14 Bronze

Germany: 10 Gold 7 Silver 6 Bronze

3. Call for gender-neutral toilets in primary schools.

There has been a call to provide gender neutral toilets to primary schools.

The toilets – already in some universities cater for gender diversity amongst the student population.

Flinders University academics, who were revealed yesterday by The Australian to be introducing Year 1 students in one school to books with stories such as mothers transitioning to fathers have called for the South Australian government to be the first to bring in the toilet facilities.

Clare Bartholomaeus, Damien Riggs and Yarrow Andrew have also called for resources about gender diversity, such as picture books, to be made available to preschool, primary and secondary students reports The Australian.

They recommend South Australia’s Education Department redesign toilets on all education sites to support gender diversity.

4. Driver who killed teenage girlfriend told her ‘I’ll put you in a grave’ on the night he killed her.

A 28-year-old on the drug ice who killed his 16-year-old teenager girlfriend has been jailed – but will serve less than five years over her death.

Sasho Ristovski, 28, was driving his father's high-powered car high on ice when he lost control of it and crashed into a tree in Laverton North in July 2014 killing Maddison Tilyard.