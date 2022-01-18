The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Wednesday January 19.

Man charged with murder of 9yo missing child.

A man has been charged with murder following an investigation into the disappearance of a nine-year-old girl in NSW.

The child was reported missing in the Blue Mountains at 8.20am on Friday January 14, sparking a major air and ground search.

#BREAKING: New South Wales Police have made a major breakthrough in the case of a missing nine-year-old girl who vanished from the Blue Mountains last week.https://t.co/H2FabY638o — Sky News Australia (@SkyNewsAust) January 18, 2022

Police have been searching for her for four days with a 32-year-old man arrested at a unit in Surry Hills, Sydney last night.

He has been charged with murder and will appear in court today.

9News reports NSW Police also carried out a search at Colo River, located about an hour from the Blue Mountains, last night.

Mamamia is unable to name the girl as she is an alleged victim of crime. NSW law prevents media from identifying underage victims of crime.

Australia has suffered its deadliest 24 hours of the pandemic.

A record 77 deaths have been reported from COVID-19 across New South Wales, Victoria, Queensland, South Australia and the ACT.

It's the highest daily toll of the pandemic for Australia with 36 of those deaths in NSW.

While COVID-19 cases numbers have "stabilised" in NSW, the state's chief health officer is again stressing the importance of vaccine boosters as the outbreak death toll climbs.

Chief Health Officer Dr Kerry Chant stressed more can be done to bring those statistics back down, pointing out that just a handful of the 36 people who died were triple-vaccinated.