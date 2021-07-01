‘This cold weather is ruining my skin, lips, hair and hands. Here’s exactly what I do to bring them back to life.’

Hell hath no fury like my skin at the start of winter.

Seriously. I'm not sure what vendetta this cold weather has against my already dry skin.

OK, so maybe I've come across a little strong there: I don't spend ALL my days flaking away in a corner. But over the years I've picked up a few tricks to not only have my skin survive the cold weather, but thrive.

And with the right products in your repertoire, you can too.

So, from one dehydrated gal to another, here's everything I think you need to make it through.

The lip balm of dreams. I've cracked the code and actually found it.

I've spent far too many years searching for the perfect lip balm. You know, the type that doesn't somehow leave your lips ten times drier than when you applied it five minutes earlier?

The dollars I've wasted on trying and banishing every one that wasn't in fact the one, straight to the car glove box.

It's a wasteland in there.

Well, last winter I came across the little blue pot of dreams, Blistex Intensive Repair. I don't want to come off too strongly, but I don't think I've ever loved a product more.

Not only is it deeply hydrating, but it's repairing too.

When this bad boy goes missing, or heaven forbid, I leave it at home on a particularly nippy or windy day, I spend the afternoon fantasising about reuniting with my ultimate winter bestie.

(I won't lie though, I have a few scattered across my car, handbag, bathroom and bedside table. A whole family of them live with me).