5 myths about winter skincare you need to stop believing. Immediately.

Ahh winter. She's approximately zero fun for your poor ol' skin. Sucks it dry. Leaves it lookin' like a scaly mess. And it happens so quick?! Goodness, it sucks. Suddenly you're left scrambling around for thick moisturisers, overnight masks, oils and... have you got a balm? DOES ANYONE HAVE A BALM??

To give your face the best possible chance at not looking like one ginormous flake, we've pulled together some tricky little myths about winter skin and given them a big ol' debunk.

Here's everything you need to stop believing - STAT.

Myth #1: You don't need to wear sunscreen when it's overcast.

Of all the winter skincare myths, this one hurts our soul the most. You absolutely still need to wear sunscreen when winter hits. Because no matter how overcast or cold it is outside, UV RAYS WILL STILL GET YA.

No, seriously! They will. While it might not feel like it - it's true. Wearing SPF year round is the best way to prevent premature ageing and y'know, cancer.

So, DO keep slathering the stuff on every morning. Even when it's cloudy outside.

Myth #2: A thicker moisturiser will give you more hydration.

Hands up who else believed this until like two seconds ago? Turns out that a thicker or richer moisture isn't necessarily more hydrating than a standard moisturiser.

Experts say that overloading your skin with heavy and occlusive textures on the reg can actually have an opposite effect on your skin, slowing down your skin's natural renewal process and trapping dead skin cells. This can cause your skin feel dry and dull - pretty much making everything... worse.

How awkward!

So, yeah - while fluffy marketing might tell you otherwise, the richer, more concentrated formulas aren't always the best option.