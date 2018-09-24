I’m just going to preface this story by declaring that my mum, who I love dearly and count as one of my best friends, has absolutely zero chill when it comes to being a wing woman.

We are a very tight-knit family, which often means we become… quite involved in each other’s lives.

Over the years, my siblings’ partners have embraced the closeness of our family; just before he proposed, my sister’s fiance started working for the same company as mum, and my brother’s girlfriend has previously lived at my parents’ house part-time.

So when I moved back home for two months earlier this year, every Friday night was a party. A party at which I was the perpetual seventh wheel.

For the most part, I don’t mind being single – after too many dates from hell at times I think I actually prefer it.

But lately, my mum has become increasingly comfortable lovingly meddling in my dating life by attempting to set me up.

Many of you will think this sounds like a nightmare – but I can’t help but find it funny. If anything, it’d be a much better story than meeting someone on Tinder.

So when mum told me she’d met ‘the perfect guy for me’ at work a few weeks back, I wasn’t surprised to learn he’d scored an invite to brunch at my parents’ house the very weekend I’d planned a visit home.

What a coincidence.

I knew to expect a slightly awkward encounter (see above – no chill), but I didn’t expect him to be… such a catch.

Save for a brief Facebook stalk at the airport I didn’t know much about the man my mother had dubbed ‘so my type’, so when a very handsome 6 ft-something, 30-year-old French-Canadian engineer who we’ll call Sam* showed up at the front door, I was pleasantly surprised, and a little nervous.