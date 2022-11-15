Stan Original Series Black Snow combines coming-of-age drama with a thrilling mystery.

The trailer for the Stan Original Series Black Snow has just been released.

The gripping drama stars Travis Fimmel (Vikings), along with newcomers Talijah Blackman-Corowa, Jemmason Power, Molly Fatnowna and Eden Cassady.

Black Snow will premiere on January 1, 2023, only on Stan.

Watch the trailer for the Stan Original Series Black Snow. Post continues after video.





The drama mystery series is set in the small town of Ashford in North Queensland, 25 years after the murder of 17-year-old Isabel Baker (Blackman-Corowa).

The town has deep ties to the Australian South Sea Islander community and was devastated by Isabel's death.

The case resurfaces when a time capsule reveals a secret that sends cold case Detective James Cormack (Fimmel) on a hunt for the killer.

Travis Fimmel in Black Snow. Image: Stan.