My Birth Story: My baby was born nine weeks early in the back of an ambulance.

"I didn't think to tell my midwife because we were only going away for a week," Maryjane tells Mamamia.

"I began feeling uncomfortable on the Sunday and Monday but assumed it must be Braxton Hicks. We were getting ready to leave on Tuesday, but I had promised Alex we would visit the Dog on the Tuckerbox in Gundagai.

"Driving back on the bumpy, potholed country roads I felt much worse, but I still didn't want to tell anyone as I thought we'd soon be back home in Brisbane. At bed time and after having a shower and trying to sleep, the pain was so bad I told Shaun."

Shaun immediately told Maryjane's mum who got straight on the phone to the NSW Ambulance service.

"I was timing my contractions with mum and she was saying they were getting closer. She looked me in the eye and said 'bed or floor?' and I was crying and saying 'no' in disbelief that I might have to deliver on the floor. When paramedics Jimmy and Tim walked through the door at 1am, it was like seeing angels.

"They placed me on the stretcher and into the back of the ambulance. Shaun jumped in too and we headed towards the nearest city of Wagga Wagga, a 30 minute drive from Junee. I was screaming and carrying on and they tried to offer me 'the green whistle' [emergency pain relief medication] but I could not take it as I was too far gone."

Maryjane says that despite the pain, she remembers getting to a point in the labour where her body just sort of 'took over'.

"I could feel my body doing what it was meant to do. I remembered Alex's birth, and I hooked my leg on the stretcher bed and closed my eyes and then didn't really see anything else. Nearing the hospital, I had a contraction and my waters broke and as Tim was reversing into an ambulance bay, Jim caught baby Opal with the help of Shaun."