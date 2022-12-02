My Birth Story: My baby was born nine weeks early in the back of an ambulance.

Birth: there's nothing quite like it, and it's clear no two birth stories are the same. Which is why we're asking everyday women and some of our favourite celebrity mums to share theirs, in Mamamia's My Birth Story series.
This week we profile Maryjane King, mum to baby Opal who was born nine weeks early on Tuesday September 27, 2022 in the back of an ambulance.
Maryjane was already a mum to nine-year-old Alex when she was delighted to discover she was pregnant again.
"It was a great pregnancy," Maryjane says.
"She was an active baby, but I wasn't as sick with her as I was with Alex. I kept the pregnancy a secret and only told family. It wasn't until she was born that my parents found out she was a girl."
At 31 weeks, Maryjane was visiting Junee in NSW to help sort out her late grandfather's home with several extended family members including Shaun, her partner of 12 years.