'Our entire family tried Bioglan Multivitamin Liquid Tonic for a week. Here's what you need to know.'

Hands up if you have the ultimate fussiest eaters?

Me. That's me.

I remember when my son was 2, he would eat everything.

I'd boil straight vegetables with zero flavouring, and he would chow them down happily. Everyone would comment on what a good eater he was, and I would agree.

Of course, they jinxed that because he not only stopped eating bland vegetables but any type of food altogether. He began to hate the textures of things and flat out refuse to eat anything that was a familiar food.

Of course, we went to seek professional help who gave us loads of tips like including familiar foods with new foods, but it still wouldn't change the fact that he would still refuse to eat nutritional foods.

My other two children followed suit. My younger two are much better eaters in comparison, as they're more willing to try, but they're all still nowhere close to consuming the recommended amount of vitamins, herbs, and vegetables they need to thrive.

Having a daughter with autism who was also fussy with textures meant I knew I had to find some alternative solution that was going to need to exceed my expectations to be the right fit for our family.

So I started looking into multivitamins after they came recommended. Have you ever researched multivitamins? Woah, it's a rabbit hole bigger than Alice's.

It was full-on and overwhelming, and it felt like I would have to take out a mortgage to fund some of these vitamins long-term.

I was happy to find that Bioglan now has liquid-form tonics at the pharmacy (an Aussie owned brand we have previously trusted). I thought, let's try their Multivitamin Liquid Tonic; a significantly more affordable option than I was anticipating. Plus the whole family could use it.

