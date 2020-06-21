This is not a post listing magical veggie-filled recipes that every fussy eater will supposedly gobble down. There have been plenty of those posts.

This is not a post telling parents of fussy eaters what they’ve done wrong. There have been plenty of those posts, too.

Truth is, most parents of fussy eaters are sick of magical recipes that don’t work on their kids, and they already spend enough time beating themselves up.

The chances of getting our kids to eat steak and veggies are as tiny as this food. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia

I know that, because I’m one of them. (My daughter went through a toddler phase when she would only eat plain yoghurt and cheese Twisties.)

No, this is just a post to help parents of fussy eaters feel less alone. There are plenty of us who know how soul-destroying it is when our children refuse to touch the delicious, healthy food we’ve lovingly placed in front of them.

“The yearning I feel when I open a hipster parenting mag to see another chubby toddler hand captured in sunset light reaching for a sushi roll… only to turn back to my own three-year-old who hasn’t knowingly consumed anything healthy for over six months,” one mum admitted to Mamamia.

“I feel like a massive failure when I see other kids sit down to a plate of vegetables and meat, and they eat it up with delight,” another shared.

Even if you think your child’s eating habits are the absolute worst, know that there are other parents out there thinking the same thing.

Here, 13 parents of fussy eaters share exactly what their children will eat.

“My middle child basically lives on Vegemite toast. He also likes chicken nuggets. He used to like plain pasta but won't have that now, although he will eat plain rice. I love, love, love vegetables, fruit and salad, so I make all this delicious food that my kids just won't touch.”

“Tinned spaghetti and butter sandwiches, all day, every day here at the moment (nearly three years old). She goes through better stages, but she is yet to actually eat a green vegetable.”

“Chips, chips, chips and, thankfully, fruit. My two-year-old could live on passionfruit and chips if I let her."

“My eldest daughter lived on yoghurt and cheese for the longest time while she was little. She was ridiculously fussy up until about four years old, then she started trying things.”