Billie Eilish has announced her massive Australia tour. Here's everything you need to know.

Billie Eilish has announced a tour to support her upcoming album HIT ME HARD AND SOFT — and she's bringing it to Australia.

The 22-year-old pop star announced the news on April 30, uploading the tour poster which included a mammoth lineup of shows, including 12 in Australia. This is her first trip back following Happier Than Ever: The World Tour in September 2022.

From ticket sales to dates, here's everything you need to know about the Australian leg of HIT ME HARD AND SOFT: The Tour.

What are the tour dates for Billie Eilish's Australia tour?

Brisbane, Australia.

Brisbane Entertainment Centre: February 18, 19, 21, 22, 24, 2025.

Sydney, Australia.

Qudos Bank Arena: February 24, 25, 27, 28, 2025.

Melbourne, Australia.

Rod Laver Arena: March 4, 5, 7, 8, 2025.

The shows are all-ages and will be Eilish's only Australian tour dates in 2025.