Celeb in 5: Friday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. We just stumbled on Bill Gates’ 21-year-old daughter’s Instagram account and her life looks… familiar.
Well excuse us but we have just managed to stumble on Bill Gates’ daughter on Instagram and this is a curiously fun experience. (When we say ‘we’ stumbled on it, it helped that the Daily Mail did a write up on her today…)
Jennifer Gates, now 21, has 64,000 followers on Instagram and life – given the billions her parents have – that doesn’t look dissimilar to ours.
For one, we pose in front of those brilliant gold birthday balloons sometimes, too.
We’re also quite partial to ice cream and flowers on a sick day: