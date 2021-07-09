From 'ab cracks' to six packs: 6 myths about visible abs you need to stop believing.

Popularised by celebrities like Emily Ratajkowski, the 'ab crack' is basically a vertical indentation in the middle of the abdomen (the linea alba, for those who want to get specific).

Just like visible six packs, it's just become another one of the unattainable physical traits we see on Instagram that supposedly indicates health and fitness... even though it's something that is completely genetically predisposed.

Like, hands up how many of you believe you have to have visible abs to be fit? And that anyone can get them through hard work? That you just need to eat a bit better, or exercise that little bit harder?

You guys!

While it's important to reiterate the fact that we shouldn’t body shame celebrities like Ratajkowski, the fact is that following these kinda social media trends and believing toned, visible abs are 'body goals', is super problematic.

That's why we've brought in an expert. We spoke to Angharad (Harri) Saynor, master trainer at Infinite Cycle and asked her to help us debunk the silliest myths around visible abs.

1. You're only *really* fit if you have visible abs.

Visible abs are often seen as the pinnacle of fitness - if you have a six-pack, you must be fit, right? Wrong.

"NOT TRUE! This is one of the biggest myths! There can be so many risks of getting your body fat percentage too low," said Saynor.

"Health comes in all shapes and sizes and you should be judging health on physical actions; if you can get up a flight of stairs without gasping, ride a 45 minute spin class, or lift weights, these are your indicators, not abs."

In other words, having visible abs does NOT mean you are physically fitter.

"I know many super fit athletes who run rings around me, lift way heavier than me and contort themselves in to all sorts of yoga poses and they don't all have visible abs (most of them don't)."

2. People with visible abs are obviously healthier than people who don't have visible abs.

A six­-pack is often an indication that a person has very low body fat percentage - and while we may see this as 'fit' and 'healthy' (thanks, social media), this can often be a really dangerous thing to strive for.

"Again, 'healthy' isn't a body type, or size," explains Saynor. "Anything lower than 20 per cent is not great for women's health and is classed as a very low percentage for females."

Just to put things into perspective, Saynor said most women would have to be at below 20 per cent body fat to be able to see their top abs. However, to see a full six-pack, you'd need to go even lower.