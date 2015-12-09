The Biggest Loser 2015 finale recap: The highs, the lows, and a new King.

Can someone hook us up with Daniel’s number, please?

It’s the moment we’ve all been waiting for – The Biggest Loser finale. And we finally have a new King Jofre.

Daniel Jofre, that is:

We trust that, like us, you threw a finale party where you ate pizza and chocolate, and all the other food the contestants had to resist at Temptation. We assume that you also felt a sense of pride as each contestant stepped on the scales for the final time, and that you yelled at your TV screens, with chips flying out of your mouth, “I WAS THERE FOR YOU FROM THE BEGINNING, JODIE. I KNEW YOU COULD DO IT”.

If not, we’re deeply sorry you wasted your Tuesday night.

For those who haven’t been watching, several weeks ago we began with four families searching for the Biggest Loser house in Terry Hills. Literally. Their first challenge was to find the house. We weren’t sure what that had to do with weight loss, but point is luckily they found it, and now we’re here.

Tonight the emotional rollercoaster came to an end, with the Jofres (AKA the hardest working people in Australia) named the biggest losing family, and Daniel, the youngest, named the winner.

Here he is:

Daniel lost 51.6 kg (or as Tiffiny would say – “a whole Tiff!”), which equated to 39% of his starting weight. Combined, his family lost 208.6 kg, or 35.98% of their total starting weight.

About halfway through the first week we all knew the Jofres were going to win, but the season was about far more than weight loss.

Highlights included Mel and Pablo’s romance, which was like a modern day Romeo and Juliet, with Mel from the blue team, and Pablo from the red team. Shakespeare may have spoken of fair Verona, but he meant Terry Hills, and much like in Romeo and Juliet, Pablo voted Mel off the show, and now they’re just friends.

See Mel and Pablo’s flirting here:

