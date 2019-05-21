Search
A notice for fur parents: BIG W is selling $8 dog sweaters because of course they get cold.

Winter is coming, and as we shop around for the perfect coat for the season, it can be easy to forget about our furry friends.

You see, it’s hard for them too, especially if they’re a short haired breed.

via GIPHY

But worry not.

BIG W has just launched a line of winter products designed specifically for your fur baby, and they are both affordable and adorable.

Let’s begin with the tiny dog-sized blankets that will cost $2. That’s right, just TWO DOLLARS.

dog coats australia
YES. We will take them all. Image via BIG W.

Then there is a line of tins for very essential winter treats.

dog blankets australia
DOGS ARE EMOTIONAL EATERS IN THE WINTER TOO. Image via BIG W.
And we must not forget... THE DOG COATS. There is no better time to make your dog look like he's an accountant named Barry who is ready to talk numbers.

dog coats australia
Barry the accountant is ready for a very im-paw-tent financial year. Image via BIG W.

Or if you're feeling especially risky, you can dress your pup like an actual character out of Mean Girls Pups.

dog coats australia
These dogs made fetch happen. Image via BIG W.

We're completely and utterly sold.

For more from the adorable cuddly range, check out the BIG W website.

Do you dress your dog up in winter? Tell us in the comments section below. 

