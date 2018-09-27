home

This playful $9 reversible quilt cover and a bunch of other new BIG W homewares out now.

If you thought the era of affordable, ridiculously good looking homewares was going anywhere, you and your bank account can rest easy.

This week, BIG W have launched their spring and summer lifestyle offering, including lots of lovely items for your home.

Their current home range is based on fresh, colourful prints, natural fibres and fabrics in pastels and navys, and high quality and an affordable price point.

Stand outs from the range include:

Enough chat, here are some real life photos of all the BIG W homewares you’re going to want to run out and grab, both online and in-store, as of Thursday September 27. That’s today.

big w home
The $9 quilt cover.
big w home
The print up close, so fun!
big w home
The fray edge cushion in navy.
big w home
This linen set is so luxe.
big w home
The dark green and blush pink colour combo for summer.
big w home
Scandi side tables will always be in, no?
big w home
Moving into the bathroom, these towels feel divine, no bullsh*t.
big w home
Such a cute way to store toilet rolls, especially if you go through quickly.
big w home
Just a casual pineapple in the living room, no biggie.
big w home
Plants in seagrass baskets make outdoor plants feel indoor.
big w home
Outdoor dining in summer at BIG W means expensive looking tablewear that's not heavy and won't break if you drop it.
big w home
Like this blue set.
big w home
This 'rug' is actually four beach towels put together. Genius.
big w home
Looks exxy, but is actually super lightweight.
big w home
What your dream backyard looks like.
big w home
A lovely, cosy outdoor setting.
big w home
These beach cushions are 'affordable Hamptons'.
big w home
Poolside glam, great for lounging on.
big w home
Closer up on the beach umbrella.
big w home
Oh, there's boogie boards too.
big w home
And inflatable toys.
big w home
SO MANY INFLATABLES.

Which is your favourite piece from the new range?

