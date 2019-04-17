This $99 BIG W velvet 'slipper armchair' is what our couch potato dreams are made of.

Without sounding like a broken record, but winter is coming, and it’s not just because the final season of Game of Thrones has started.

This means we’re swapping the *outside world* for our sofas; after all, tis the season to rug up and spend all your time at home cancelling plans.

And we’ve found the perfect armchair to do it in. The powers that be at BIG W have just released their Retro Fusion inspired homewares collection, which features a velvet ottoman (with hidden storage capabilities) and matching ‘slipper armchair,’ which we would very much like to indent our bodies into ASAP, please and thank you.

The ottoman will set you back a paltry $49, while the armchair is a bit exxier at $99, but it’s an investment in our backsides we’re willing to make.

Here’s what the set could look like sitting pretty in your living room, or bedroom…