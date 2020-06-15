Camilla Severi was 'turkey-slapped' on Big Brother. Now, she's spoken of the "confusing" time.

In 2006, Big Brother became infamous for the “turkey slap” – an incident that would change Australian reality TV forever.

At the time, the men involved described it as “mucking around” and “a bit of fun”. But how would we see it now, in the wake of the #MeToo era?

The incident

This is what unfolded at 4.30am on July 1, in the 10th week of the show. It was streamed live on the Big Brother website.

Housemates, including Camilla Severi, Michael “Ashley” Cox and Michael “John” Bric, are lying awake in the darkness, chatting to each other. There’s joking about a “naughty arrow”, and Severi talks about a PE teacher at her school who used to keep some of the girls behind.

Then, from the bed where Cox and Bric are, there’s a voice: “Cam, come over here!”

“What are you going to do?” she asks as she walks over. “You’re not going to fart on me, are you?”

“No, better,” is the reply.

There’s laughing, and then they tell Severi to lie down and shut her eyes.

“What are you going to do?” she asks again. “You’re not going to turkey slap me, are you?”

“No,” comes the reply.

“You are, you liars. I’ll hurt you if you do.”

Then Bric holds Severi down, initially with his arm over her body, and then with his hand on her chin. He tells Cox to “turkey slap” her. Cox rubs his crotch into her face.

“Hey!” Severi protests.