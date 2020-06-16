Just a definitive list of where you can find every Big Brother housemate on Instagram.

For the first time in six years, Big Brother Australia has finally returned to our screens.

The new season of the reality TV show, which is hosted by Sonia Kruger, is very different from the original series that first aired in 2001.

In fact, when the series first launched, Instagram didn't even exist.

But nowadays, a spot on any reality TV show basically equals instant social media fame.

So, in the spirit of getting Insta-quainted with the housemates, here are the Instagram accounts of this year's Big Brother contestants.

Sarah, 19

Lives: Melbourne

Job: Student

Bio: At just 4’11”, Sarah is described as a pocket rocket with a big personality.

Talia, 22

Lives: Adelaide

Job: Trade Assistant

Bio: Channel Seven describes Talia as "smart, strong and confident" and "very strong-willed, especially in arguments".