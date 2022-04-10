The Big Brother cast of 2022: Who they are, and why you definitely recognise some of them.

Big Brother is back, and instead of international A-listers, this season is championing talent closer to home.

Yep, 2022 is set to be a blast from the past with some of our favourite cast members from previous seasons making a return for the crown.

Among the BB royalty are five self-confessed super fans of the show and in a new trailer, we've been able to get a sneak peek of what's to come from the old and the new cast... and boy, are we in for a ride.

It's Big Brother's 21st birthday, and they've invited the "biggest, noisiest and most-loved housemates from the past" to face off against a new set of "young, hungry housemates" to take out the win.

The season is set to drop any second now, and we have SO. MANY. QUESTIONS.

Here's everything we know so far about the upcoming series.

When will Big Brother Australia: Royalty v New Blood begin?

The 21st anniversary season of Big Brother Australia will air later this year on 7plus.

What can we expect from Big Brother this season?

Those who've watched Big Brother before may already be very familiar with the faces who've won crowns, stirred controversy and caused trouble throughout the years. 2022 should be no different from the drama-filled episodes of the past that we know and love.

Sonia Kruger is confirmed to be back for another year of hosting.

Just like last year, it looks like the episodes have been filmed in advance - unliked the OG seasons which aired in real-time.

Who is in the Big Brother cast?

Channel 7 officially announced the cast on April 7, although there weren't that many surprises because most of the cast had already been leaked (but we're still excited anyway!).

The Super Fans.

Aleisha, 24.

Aleisha. Image: Channel 7.