'I'm not great at makeup. Here are 6 ways I fake it.'

I don’t consider myself overly skilled with a makeup brush.

Don’t get me wrong, I am an absolute beauty enthusiast and an avid learner, so over the years I have watched my fair share of online tutorials and skills videos.

But I haven’t had any professional training, and truthfully, didn’t really start wearing makeup until my early twenties. All of this means that I’m still figuring out how makeup works on my face and how to smush it all together so it looks like I know what I’m doing.

Watch: Mamamia's beauty editor tries the viral 10-pump foundation hack.





So, this article is for everyone else like me, who loves their makeup and wants to get the best out of their products but often spends a lot of time second-guessing their own skills or ability.

1. Try a shadow liner.

This is my favourite tip and completely changed how I approach eye makeup. If you love the idea of eyeliner, particularly a liquid wing, but find it too intimidating or difficult to fix, shadow liner is for you!

Start by grabbing an angled liner brush and using some setting spray to get it decently damp.