8 of our favourite everyday work bags (that fit a laptop and lunch perfectly).

Anyone who has hunted down the perfect work bag will know finding one that ticks all the boxes isn't easy.

The ultimate work bag has to do multiple jobs: it must fit our laptop, our lunch and of course, the many random bits that end up in the bottom of our bag and stay there for months - all without looking full. It's a tall order.

Watch Mamamia's Clare Stephens review non-family friendly fashion. Post continues below.



Video via

So to make your life a little easier, we've compiled eight of our favourite work totes and hold-alls that we believe do exactly that. And depending on where you want to put your money, we've catered to the more affordable and exy options.

(But do keep in mind, a work bag can be a great investment piece. If you spend a little more now, the bag will undoubtably last longer. Just think of the cost per carry!)

Image: Camilla & Marc.

One of our writers recently bought this Aussie-made bag and can confirm, it does fit it all. Not only is it big and roomy but it comes in three colours and looks chic AF.﻿