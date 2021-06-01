The 4 knits you need right now, and exactly how to wear them.

If you live in Australia, knitwear is one of those things that sits dormant in your wardrobe for about 70 per cent of the year*, then suddenly becomes crucially important for approximately three months.

Then springtime rolls around, and it gets put away again, warm and toasty in your jumper drawer until next year.

Well the time for knitwear is now, people. Here are the four styles I recommend getting your mittens on as the weather officially ticks over to f***ing cold. Plus, how I'm styling them for the season ahead.

*With the exception of our chilly friends in Tasmania.

The fitted ribbed knit.

When I posted this H&M knit on my Instagram, my DMs went bananas. At least nine people messaged me in the days following saying they'd bought one, or tracked it down in other colours.

The knit that broke my Instagram. Image: Supplied/Tamara Davis

A ribbed knit is one of those classic items you'll wear for years. With a snug fit close to the body and flattering on curves, it's an excellent layering piece and can be dressed up or down in a snap.

I wear my striped knit with tapered pants and a blazer for the office, then with coats, jeans and sneakers on weekends. It can also be elevated for a more corporate office, or for dinner, with a midi-skirt and heels.