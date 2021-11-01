'I'm a TV reviewer. Here are the 8 shows you need to watch in November.'

November is shaping up to be a bloody great month of TV.

Everyone's favourite mulleted big cat keeper is back for more murderous plot twists. The much anticipated fourth season of Yellowstone will premiere on Stan. The Selling Sunset crew is back for some more petty feuds and eye-watering property sales. Mindy Kaling's newest comedy-drama is set to premiere on Binge. There's a new Australian comedy you're going to love on ABC TV. And Will Ferrell and Paul Rudd are starring in the adaptation of one of 2020's most popular true crime podcasts.

See what I mean? SO MUCH TV.

Watch the trailer for Netflix's Tiger King 2. Post continues below.

Based on my humble (read: expert) opinion, here are the eight shows everyone will be watching in November:

Tiger King 2

Image: Netflix.

The world had just gone into lockdown. There was a virus spreading around the globe at a rapid rate. And we had no idea when we would see our family and friends again.

But thankfully we had a shining beacon of hope through it all.

Granted, that shining beacon of hope was a mulleted man named Joe Exotic who accused a woman named Carole F**ken Baskin of murderin' her husband and then tried to murder her, but beggars can't be choosers.