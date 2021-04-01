"People don't warn you": 12 things I’ve learnt in the first 12 months of motherhood.

My son was born 12 months ago, and what a wild ride it's been. Safe to say my life looks completely different to what it did before I had him.

Here are 12 things I've learnt from a year of motherhood.

1. It doesn’t matter how many people you know on maternity leave - if your kids aren’t on the same nap schedule, forget ever catching up with them.

As one of the last people in my family/friends group to get pregnant, I was feeling so confident that my maternity leave would be full of catch ups with my friends. We’d sit in a park on a gorgeous picnic rug and drink our coffees while having great conversation.

How wrong I was. Firstly, if your kids aren’t the same age, the likelihood that you will be on the same nap schedule is slim to none.

My friends with toddlers were home in the middle of the day, while my baby slept morning and afternoon.

You will cancel plans 1000 times over, someone’s kid has a runny nose, the other one is finally sleeping longer than 33 minutes so it’s thrown the entire day out, the other one had a nightmare of a morning so is going down sooner.

Some of your mum friends will adhere to a strict sleep routine, others will be more relaxed and happy for them to nap out on the go.

I guess it gives you more reason to catch up baby free, which means you will actually get to have a conversation (and a hot coffee).

2. You’ve never needed your own mum more.

As you emerge from your teenage years and find yourself living out of home and more independent, you start to ‘need’ your parents less.

I spent my entire 20s living out of home and aside from the occasional phone call to my mum asking “How can I get this stain out?” or “How do I make chicken soup?” I rarely asked for help, for anything.

Turns out, having a baby will change that.