"It's silky smooth." 7 women try the Cancer Council's cult sunscreen that sits easy under makeup.

If you ask anyone working in the beauty and skincare space what's the one product you need to apply to your face each day when the UV is 3 and above, chances are they'll all same the exact same thing.

Sunscreen.

Not wearing sunscreen every day can cause irreversible damage to your skin in the form of discolouration, dry patches and lines. But worst of all, not being sun smart increases your risk of skin cancer.

It's something people of all ages need to be mindful of, especially since Australia has one of the highest rates of skin cancer in the world.

Since this is a product you need to wear every day when outdoors, it's important to find an option that works with your skin and fits easily into your daily beauty routine.

This is why we asked Mamamia's You Beauty Panel members to road test the Cancer Council's cult sunscreen/moisturiser hybrid: Cancer Council Face Day Wear Invisible SPF50+ 75mL ($13.50).

Face Day Wear is designed for everyday use, with the dual benefit of providing SPF50+ broad-spectrum UVA and UVB protection with moisturising ingredients aloe vera and vitamin E to protect and hydrate the skin.

It's available in light, medium and untinted formulas including a water resistant option, making it the perfect base for under makeup (or it can be used solo).

Face Day Wear is dermatologically tested and fragrance and paraben-free, making it suitable for sensitive skin.

Out of more than 100 women from our You Beauty Panel, almost everyone who tried the product said they'd recommend it. Here are seven reviews that show how they fit Face Day Wear into their daily skincare routines.

Debbie, 36

How does it fit into your beauty routine?

"I use this after cleansing and toning my skin as either the final step or under a BB/CC cream or foundation."

What do you think of Cancer Council Face Day Wear Invisible SPF50+?

"I've never been a great fan of sunscreen but in the last year, I've been interested in taking more care of my skin. I love that it went on smoothly, without that thick greasy feeling. It is as described - matte and lightweight. I didn't find that there was a noticeable scent to the product, which is pleasant."

Who would you recommend Cancer Council Face Day Wear Invisible SPF50+ to?

"I think this product is suitable for everyone for daily use."