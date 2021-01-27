Not sure where to start with a skincare routine? Here's the 3 essential steps you need.

If you’re looking to create a skincare routine for yourself but don’t know where to begin, I feel you. With so many different products on the market for so many different skincare concerns, it can be confusing, to say the least.

But it doesn’t have to be.

For many of us, the beauty industry is an overwhelming beast. There are seemingly an infinite number of products marketed to us to make us believe that we need them to look our best. But the truth is, you only need three essential steps for a simple but effective skincare routine.

Let me explain.

Your first and most important step is a cleanser. Your cleanser is the product that will remove the daily buildup of makeup, sunscreen, excess oil, dirt and dead skin cells.

When you choose your cleanser, you need to consider your skin type and preferred consistency. If you struggle with oil, acne and breakouts, I highly suggest a foaming cleanser. This will remove any oil and dirt that's going to clog your pores and lead to breakouts.

While many foaming cleansers can be quite drying (as their main aim is to remove oil buildup), the Sukin Foaming Facial Cleanser includes the cult favourite facial oil, rosehip oil. That means instead of drying your skin out, this cleanser will leave it both clean and moisturised. Winning!