The one simple rule that saved this woman $1000 on food in a year.

If you’ve ever lived alone, you’ll know cooking for one is hard. Actually, it’s crap.

Batch cook, they say. It’s so cost-effective, they say.

But truthfully, there’s never enough room in the freezer to store the leftovers you’re probably not going to even want to eat for the rest of the week, resulting in your local Uber Eats cyclist knowing your home address off-by-heart.

It’s for this reason Emmie Martin, a New Yorker with a habit of eating out came up with one rule to help her save hundreds of dollars spent on food each month.

The rule is simple: She only spends money on eating out – or ordering in – if she’s with a friend.

“For every standout burger and innovative dessert [New York] has to offer, there are numerous opportunities to throw money away on food,” she writes for CBNC’s Young Money.

“That put me at a crossroads: Should I give up eating out even though it brings me joy? Or do I continue on the same path despite the threat of financial ruin?”