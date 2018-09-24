"The very simple relationship advice I wish I knew years ago."

A few years ago, I dated a young pilot. Oh man, he was like sunshine in my life from the second I met him.

He paid me the right amount of attention, he handled himself well when we disagreed, we were on the same page in terms of affection/sexy stuff, and had a similar vision for a future together.

That is, until he decided to move interstate – and wanted me to come with him.

Having a small son who needed to be near his dad, it wasn’t something I was prepared to do. But that’s the kind of sacrifice you make as a mum – no matter how much it sucks.

Do I think of that glorious dude as ‘the one who got away’? Absolutely. Years later, I also regret it a little, because I now know that when you find someone who ticks your boxes, you try to work around logistics – because it is so rare.

But the thing is, you have to realise they are ticking your boxes in the first place, which means, you’ve gotta know what your boxes are.

I always thought that included stuff like does he make you laugh? Will he watch The Bachelor with you – do you have common interests?

But I’ve discovered it’s much simpler – and easier – than that. You only need four boxes to be ticked to work out if this person is the one for you.

I worked that out the hard way – but don’t just take my word for it; website RealSimple.com spoke to Dr Elizabeth Schoenfeld, director of research and evaluation at LifeWorks, and Marina Williams, author of Couples Counseling: A Step by Step Guide for Therapists, and they said the same thing.

Here are the four basic boxes:

1. They pay attention to you.

I don’t mean over-kill, weirdo/obsessive behaviour. I mean, the kind of attention your friends pay; they know that you like your coffee extra hot. They know you love Jonah Hill, that there’s a bitch at work called Susan who has it in for you, and that you hate nude lipstick because it washes you out.

They know this stuff because they listen to you, and notice your needs.

Schoenfeld says: “Having a partner who notices what you need or want in a given moment and responds accordingly bodes well for the long-term potential of your relationship.”

But it’s not good enough that they know this stuff – they have to act on it, too. For example, my husband knew that I hate really cold drinks, so he would pour me a soft drink into a a glass that came straight from the dishwasher. That was in the early days.