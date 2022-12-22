'It's been life-changing for me.' The best purchases the Mamamia team made in 2022.

There's nothing quite like lusting over an item for ages, taking the leap and buying it, and then finding it makes your life infinitely better. It's just the best.

Whether it's something for your house, face or wardrobe, something big or small, nothing truly beats purchasing something that's worth every penny.

So, as we nip 2022 in the bud, we thought it would be right to round up all the delicious purchases that made a difference to our lives.

Watch: Just all of us justifying an online shopping spree. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia

Below, we've rounded up all the best things the Mamamia team bought and loved this year.