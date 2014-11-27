The 6 best places to go running in Hobart.

Image: Amy Guth/Flickr

Welcome to Hobart – where the weather is cold, but the running tracks are hot.

After covering the best running tracks in Melbourne last week, we thought we’d bring you the best places to pull on your running shoes in everybody’s newest favourite capital (thanks, Lonely Planet!). This one goes out to you, lovely Tassie readers.

There are plenty of places to go for a leisurely jog around the picturesque island capital – here are some of the best:

Perhaps best known for housing Tasmania's only prison, the surrounding suburb of Risdon is actually beautiful, and is home to one of Hobart's best recreational routes. The boundary of Risdon Brook Dam is a popular route for locals, and is also family friendly if a leisurely weekend stroll is more your thing.

Distance: 4-5km.

2. Cornelian Bay.