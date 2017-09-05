The 10 classics every bookworm needs to to read before they die. 

It’s a scientific fact that there is no better way to spend your time than reading.

But walk into your local book store and it’s completely overwhelming. There is far too much choice. Sometimes, we just need someone to hand us a pile of 10 books and say ‘these are the classics you have to read before you die’ without any choice involved.

There will be times when someone will reference George Orwell’s 1984 or To Kill a Mockingbird and it’s just easier for everyone involved if you’ve actually read it.

Their themes transcend time and place, and explore a universal human truth. Do yourself a favour, and get reading:

Jane Eyre, Charlotte Bronte

Jane Eyre is one of the most widely read Victorian novels and begins with a young woman who has come from nothing. She finds work in a mansion as a governess and falls in love with the dark and mysterious Mr. Rochester. But the mansion holds an unimaginable secret. Naturally…

To Kill a Mockingbird, Harper Lee

Published in 1960, To Kill a Mockingbird is set in The Great Depression and deals with social justice issues like rape and racial equality in the United States. Atticus Finch is a morally virtuous lawyer, who has two children, Jem and Scout – who is the story’s narrator. There are rumours about a local boy, Boo Radley, and the story begins to unravel.

Anna Karenina, Leo Tolstoy

Anna Karenina is set upon the backdrop of late 19th Century Russia and is a tragic story of a married aristocrat and her affair with Count Vronsky. The novel has been adapted into multiple plays, and more recently a film starring Keira Knightley.