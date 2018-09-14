The 1:3 holiday hack is the only one you'll need when packing your clothes.

When many of us go travelling, we encounter one issue: packing.

You see, a lot of the time we just want to pack our whole closet. How do we know what we’ll want to wear? What if the weather forecast changes? What if you have no clothes to wear for an unexpected event that comes up on the trip? There are many scenarios to be accounted for.

And while packing hacks are aplenty on the internet, finding one that actually works is rare.

Carolyne Jasinski, writing for Escape recently, shared one of her favourite travelling hacks that is so clever yet so simple.

The trick is that for every pair of bottoms you pack, you will need three tops. It’s a very straightforward, 1:3 ratio.

As Jasinski explains it, “Pants and skirts take up more room than shirts and you can get away with wearing “bottoms” more often.”

As easy as that.

It also means that your tops can vary from casual to more fancy, changing the suitability of the outfit for any occasion. Genius.

Another fave one that Mamamia staff love is the $10 packing cubes hack.