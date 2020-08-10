"Live with them first." 21 women share what they wish they knew before getting married.

Ask any married couple and they'll tell you there's no such thing as a "perfect marriage".

Even those in seemingly happy and healthy marriages are still going to have times when their relationship is put to the test. (Shopping for groceries being one).

The good news is, there are plenty of couples who have made their marriages work for the long-term. And they've learnt some pretty important lessons along the way.

Things people at weddings never say.



To find out the best pieces of marriage advice, we asked women in the Mamamia community to share what they wish they knew before tying the knot.

Here what they had to say:

1. "The saying that you don't just marry the man, you marry the family... it's true... it will eventually be true if it does not feel like that in the beginning! Make sure you know if your partner's family and your values match up."

2. "There is nothing wrong with going to bed angry. I’d rather go to bed cranky and discuss it in the morning when we both have clear heads, instead of trying to solve it at 10pm when we’re both worked up and likely to say something we don’t really mean."

3. "Know that the rings and the wedding are not the marriage. Communication is the most important thing, even the best husband/wife can’t read you mind."

4. "If you feel unsure as to whether you're marrying the right person, then you're probably not."

5. "Always keep your own bank account and add to it often. Being financially independent will serve your insecurities."

6. "You can't change the other person. They may modify their behavior but their ethical core will not change. If it doesn't match yours, then have a fun relationship but don't commit long term. Also, find someone that can be your friend. That way you'll have a friend for life."

7. "It's not your job to make your partner happy."

8. "The piece of paper doesn't actually mean much... marriage is nice and all, but it can be bloody hard work at times. A piece of paper doesn't change that."

9. "Listen to your dad and elope! Use the wedding money on a house deposit. Half the people who came to our wedding we aren’t close with anymore."