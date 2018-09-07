Forget electronic devices and streaming services – Aussie kids still love to read, as evidenced by the unwavering popularity of annual events such as The Premier’s reading challenge, and Book Week, which any parent of a primary school kid knows all about.

Parents also remain keen to encourage their kids to experience the joys of reading, because, as we know, there’s no feeling quite like immersing yourself in an excellent book. Reading can be a transformative, soothing, uplifting and informative experience – and often, all of those things at the same time.

As one of the most prolific and popular writers of modern times, Dr. Seuss, said, “The more that you read, the more things you will know. The more that you learn, the more places you’ll go.”

Enjoying reading for children is so much more than simply about literacy and education. A love of reading will serve a child for life – long into adulthood, proving to be the ultimate companion even if they are entirely alone.

And in Australia, we are certainly spoilt for choice with crammed bookshops and unlimited access to online books. So to help you narrow it down, here’s our list of the 30 books every child should read before they finish primary school – because these ones especially inspire, and teach kids that it’s ok to be different – and that they are perfect just as they are.

Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone – J.K. Rowling

Weirdo - Anh Doh