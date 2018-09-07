school

The 30 books every child should read before they finish primary school.

Forget electronic devices and streaming services – Aussie kids still love to read, as evidenced by the unwavering popularity of annual events such as The Premier’s reading challenge, and Book Week, which any parent of a primary school kid knows all about.

Parents also remain keen to encourage their kids to experience the joys of reading, because, as we know, there’s no feeling quite like immersing yourself in an excellent book. Reading can be a transformative, soothing, uplifting and informative experience – and often, all of those things at the same time.

As one of the most prolific and popular writers of modern times, Dr. Seuss, said, “The more that you read, the more things you will know. The more that you learn, the more places you’ll go.”

Enjoying reading for children is so much more than simply about literacy and education. A love of reading will serve a child for life – long into adulthood, proving to be the ultimate companion even if they are entirely alone.

And in Australia, we are certainly spoilt for choice with crammed bookshops and unlimited access to online books. So to help you narrow it down, here’s our list of the 30 books every child should read before they finish primary school – because these ones especially inspire, and teach kids that it’s ok to be different – and that they are perfect just as they are.

 Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone – J.K. Rowling

Source: Bloomsbury Publishing

Weirdo - Anh Doh

Source: Scholastic
Leave a comment
Listen Now
00:00

Big Kids: When The Kids Leave The Nest

This Glorious Mess

Hugh Jackman Is The Lucky One

Mamamia Out Loud

The Great Australian Holiday Quiz

That's Incredible
ADVERTISEMENT

The Velveteen Rabbit - Margery Williams

Source: Doubleday

Matilda - Roald Dahl

Source: Penguin.
ADVERTISEMENT

Paddington - Michael Bond

Source: HarperCollins Publishers

Hating Alison Ashley - Robin Klein

Amelia Bedelia - Peggy Parish

Source: Amazon
ADVERTISEMENT

The Little Prince - Antoine de Saint-Exupéry

Source: Amazon

Ramona and Beezus - Beverly Cleary

Source: Amazon
ADVERTISEMENT

Tales of a Fourth Grade Nothing - Judy Blume

Source: DP Paperbacks

The Monster at the End of this Book - Jon Stone

Source: Amazon
ADVERTISEMENT

A Series of Unfortunate Events - Lemony Snicket

Source: Amazon

Are you there God? It's me, Margaret. - Judy Blume

Source: Pinterest

My Diary: by Kylie Mole - Maryanne Fahey

Source: Ebay
ADVERTISEMENT

Anne of Green Gables - L.M. Montgomery

Source: Pinterest

The B.F.G. - Roald Dahl

Source: Amazon
ADVERTISEMENT

Goosebumps (Series) - R.L. Steine

Source: Scholastic

The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe - C.S. Lewis

Source: Amazon

The 13-storey Treehouse - Andy Griffiths

Source: Amazon
ADVERTISEMENT

The Lorax - Dr. Seuss

Source: Amazon

Billionaire Boy - David Walliams

Source: Amazon
ADVERTISEMENT

Aesop's Fables - Aesop

Source: Amazon

The Wonderful Wizard of Oz - L. Frank Baum

Source: Amazon
ADVERTISEMENT

Winnie The Pooh - A.A. Milne

Source: Amazon

Diary of a Wimpy Kid - Jeff Kinney

Source: Penguin

 The Wind in the Willows - Kenneth Graham

Source: Amazon
ADVERTISEMENT

Playing Beatie Bow - Ruth Park

Source: Penguin

Good Night Stories for Rebel Girls - Elena Favilli

Source: Amazon
ADVERTISEMENT

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory - Roald Dahl

Source: Penguin

Wonder - R.J. Palacio

Source: Amazon
What is your favourite book from primary school? Tell us in the comments section below. 
Tags:
Search
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???
MY PROFILE
My Profile
COMMUNITY
Conversations
My Comments
Comment Feed
ARTICLES
My Saved
My Extras
My Mamamia
What's New?
Community Guidelines
Logout