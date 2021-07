This is not a common occurrence for me, given I usually look like a foot.

The Paige jeans are high-waisted with a straight leg which is exactly what I'd been looking for. Not too baggy, but not too tight, and somehow cut off at the perfect length to make the bold statement: yeah, my jeans actually fit, so wot?

These styles are some of the only jeans I've worn that don't require me to roll them up to be a flattering length. And it makes me look a lot less... messy?

So, Thrills - a Byron Bay-based label with a focus on sustainability - are game-changing for short people.

But plot twist: enter a second jeans brand.

Since I wrote about my jeans struggle, dozens of women had reached out with one word: ABrand.

Like a psychic, ABrand then got in touch with me to ask if I was aware of their petite range and no. I most certainly was not. So they sent me one of their most popular styles to try in two different colours. And... goodness.

Okay so now I'm a mum on holidays in The Hamptons with multiple pairs of 'relaxing by the sea' jeans. AND I DIDN'T EVEN HAVE TO ROLL THESE ONES UP.