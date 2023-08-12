On the lookout for a pair of staple denim flare jeans? We've got you covered.

Denim is a fashion staple for so many of us.

Jacket? Can't do wrong with a denim option. Skirt? Midi-length denim skirts are having a resurgence lately! And jeans? Well of course denim is the superior choice.

But when it comes to jeans and the sheer amount of styles available - think wide-length or flare, straight, skinny - it can be a bit of a minefield.

As one fashion buyer for a big brand said recently: "Flares are back as a true wardrobe must-have this season. What makes them a staple is their leg balancing shape, giving the illusion of longer legs no matter what your height!"

Watch Fashion Crimes: festival chaps. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia.

If you are someone who is on the lookout for a new pair of jeans and you want to add some variety to your wardrobe, now might be the perfect time to try a flared style.

So without further ado, here are 12 staple options that we are obsessed with.

Image: Dazie/The Iconic.