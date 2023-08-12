fashion

On the lookout for a pair of staple denim flare jeans? We've got you covered.

Denim is a fashion staple for so many of us.

Jacket? Can't do wrong with a denim option. Skirt? Midi-length denim skirts are having a resurgence lately! And jeans? Well of course denim is the superior choice.

But when it comes to jeans and the sheer amount of styles available - think wide-length or flare, straight, skinny - it can be a bit of a minefield.

As one fashion buyer for a big brand said recently: "Flares are back as a true wardrobe must-have this season. What makes them a staple is their leg balancing shape, giving the illusion of longer legs no matter what your height!"

Watch Fashion Crimes: festival chaps. Post continues below.


Video via Mamamia. 

If you are someone who is on the lookout for a new pair of jeans and you want to add some variety to your wardrobe, now might be the perfect time to try a flared style.

So without further ado, here are 12 staple options that we are obsessed with. 

Dazie Hot Goss Utility Jeans, $79.99, in the colour Black.

Image: Dazie/The Iconic.

Marcs Bora Wide Leg Jean in Blue, $139.95, in the colour Dolphin.

Image: Myer.

Rolla's Sailor Jeans, $179.95, in the colour Sailor Long Lily Blue.

Image: Rolla's/The Iconic.

Dazie London Fever High Waisted Wide Leg Jeans, $89.99, in the colour Khaki.

Image: Dazie/The Iconic.

Cotton On Petite Flare Jeans, $59.99, in the colour Offshore Blue.

Image: Cotton On/The Iconic.

Taking Shape Curve Organic Bootleg Denim Jean, $79, in the colour Pacific Blue

Image: Myer. 

Cotton On Petite Flare Jeans, $59.99, in the colour Graphite Black.

Image: Cotton On/The Iconic.

Witchery Wide Leg Angled Pocket Jean, $149.95, in the colour Indigo.

Image: Witchery

Grab Denim Recycled Blend Frankie Wide Leg Jean, $59.96, in the colour Light Blue.

Image: Myer.

Cotton On Original Flare Jeans, $41, in the colour Whitehaven

Image: Cotton On/The Iconic.

ASOS DESIGN Curve flared jeans, $56, in the colour Washed Black

Image: ASOS.

Country Road Australian Cotton Blend Super High Rise Wide Leg Jean, $159, in the colour Raw Blue

Image: Country Road.

What's your favourite style of jeans? We would love to hear in the comments below!

Feature Image: Mamamia. 

