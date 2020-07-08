As anyone who loves makeup will agree, eyeshadow is where the fun happens. It's the step in your makeup routine that allows you to seriously change up your look﻿, depending on how you're feeling. Especially when you have a trusty palette on hand.

If you're off to daytime drinks, there's a champagne shimmer for that. An evening date? There are darker, sultry shades that will work beautifully, if that's your vibe.

Here's how to do a no-black smokey eye. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia

These days there are countless eyeshadow palettes to choose from, which can make it hard to decide which one will suit you individually. But it doesn't have to be.

When it comes to buying a palette you know you'll love and use until you hit pan, there are a few things you should consider. Firstly, think about the lid shades you gravitate towards. If you love shimmery bronzes and golds, find a palette that focuses on that.

Next, think about whether you prefer cool or warm undertones in your shadows. (Generally speaking, if your skin has an olive undertone, pick warm. While if you have a pink undertone, pick cool. But it's entirely up to you and your colour preferences.)

Finally, think about how much you like to experiment with eyeshadow. If you usually stick between a day and night time look, buy the quad. If you want to try a little more, grab the palette with six shades. And keep going from there.

When it comes to beautiful colour payoff and quality, you'll want to buy well - it's worth it.

We've rounded up the five best tried and tested eyeshadow palettes, in our expert opinion - drawing on the advice of You Beauty co-hosts, Amy Clark, Leigh Campbell and Kelly McCarren, as well as one recommended by this writer.

Image: Sephora.