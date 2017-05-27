Eyebrows have been a ‘thing’ for a while now, with everything from the big and bushy to the downright wacky.

But while YouTube gurus may have perfected their ‘Instagram’ brows, many of us are still bewildered that eyebrows are something we need to ‘do’.

To bring it back to basics, we asked Benefit Australia‘s national brow artist Hannah Terrett for the common mistakes we’re all making – and the tips and tricks we can use to fix them.

1. Matching your eyebrows to their hair colour.

“Most people think their brow colour should ideally match their hair tone but there’s a few things I look at when I’m determining the best tone for someone’s brows,” explains Terrett.

She looks at three things – someone’s natural hair colour, their brow colour and their skin tone – to determine what colour will suit them best.

“It’s always a good guide to go at least shade or two deeper than what you are naturally to give you better shape and definition. It just helps to frame the face, bring the eyes forward, give the face a little more symmetry and balance because they’re framing up your eyes,” she says. (Post continues after gallery.)

