We've rounded up the best designer dupes of 2023 all in one place.

Life's hard when you have expensive taste but a shoestring budget. Trust me, I would know.

I consider myself to be an avid designer window shopper, which means I'll go in, lust after the glossy shoes and imported handbags, and then walk out empty-handed.

It's a dangerous hobby. Often, the angel and devil on my shoulder argue about whether or not I should drop a few thousand on a handbag, but thankfully, my financially smart angel always wins.

Not sending myself into credit card debt is also easier when I know there are plenty of high-quality dupes out there that look exactly like the real thing. They aren't replicas - which are unethical and straight-up illegal - but items that look like their inspiration without pretending to be the OG.

While designer pieces are something I regularly admire from afar, I don't think of myself to be the type of person who places importance on brand names. Instead, I appreciate luxe pieces for their craftsmanship and thoughtful design elements.