Rachel Davey has quite literally seen the world.

Alongside her partner, Martina 'Marty' Sebova, Rachel had a dream to visit every single country. In November 2022, the pair — who are behind the travelling blog Very Hungry Nomads — finally completed their goal and became part of a (very) small group of about 300 people or so who have done so.

But while she's visited every corner of the globe, some places hold a special spot in her heart.

Video via Mamamia.

And while she's certainly seen many things, she says that there are some countries that just tick every box: budget-friendly, rich culture, incredible heritage, wonderful and welcoming locals, and incredible food.

So we asked Rachel to share with us all the places she will love and hold in her heart forevermore. Here are the five countries Rachel will keep going back to.

1. Thailand.

Of all the places she's been, this is the one country Rachel will never stop visiting. "Thailand certainly is an incredible country to go and visit. From the iconic beaches to the lush rainforests — it's a paradise," the travel expert tells Mamamia.

Marty and Rachel at Kata Beach in Thailand. Image: Supplied.