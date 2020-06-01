It's candle season. From $6 to $426, 17 women share their all-time favourites.

Candles have the unique ability to calmly and instantly change your mood.

Now that we’re all spending more time at home, there’s no better time to invest in a scented candle to help craft a signature scent for your household.

It can be one of the most important factors in creating a soothing ambiance for your lounge room, bedroom, or even bathroom.

Video by Mamamia

Below, the Mamamia community share their recommendations — and they’re so good you’ll never want to leave the house.

Whether you’re in the market for a floral and fresh smell or a sweet and sugary one, or simply a cheap one, we have you covered.

Here’s what 17 women shared with us, when we asked them for their favourite candle.

“This is my new favourite candle, because it smells like my old favourite Tigerlily ones that were discontinued.”