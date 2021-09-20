LEIGH CAMPBELL: "I've been a beauty expert for 15 years. These are the products I always buy with my own money."

I’m often asked how this beauty editor gig works. Do I get a free unlimited supply of every beauty product that exists for eternity?
Sadly, no.
See inside Mamamia Beauty Editor, Leigh Campbell's makeup bag. Post continues below.
What normally happens is a brand will send a new product for review at the time it is launching. I try it, recommend it (or not), and then move on. It’s sort of a sending-once-only policy, so if I fall in love with any of the products I try, then I simply end up purchasing it for myself time and time again - just like non-beauty editors.
So, I thought I’d share that list with you. Right here, right now.