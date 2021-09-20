LEIGH CAMPBELL: "I've been a beauty expert for 15 years. These are the products I always buy with my own money."





I’m often asked how this beauty editor gig works. Do I get a free unlimited supply of every beauty product that exists for eternity?

Sadly, no.

See inside Mamamia Beauty Editor, Leigh Campbell's makeup bag. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia.

What normally happens is a brand will send a new product for review at the time it is launching. I try it, recommend it (or not), and then move on. It’s sort of a sending-once-only policy, so if I fall in love with any of the products I try, then I simply end up purchasing it for myself time and time again - just like non-beauty editors.

So, I thought I’d share that list with you. Right here, right now.

Australian Jojoba. Image: Mamamia + The Jojoba Company.