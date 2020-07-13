"It's my go-to present." 25 mums share the best baby shower gift they've ever received.

Picking out a baby shower gift isn't easy.

The last thing you want to do is give mum-to-be something she's already received five times before. You also want to find something mum will actually use for the baby and not something that's just going to be packed away at the top of a cupboard.

Oh, and you shouldn't forget about mum either. After all, she deserves a treat too.

To help you figure out what's the best thing to bring to the present table, we asked 25 women to share the most useful baby shower gift they've ever received.

Consider this your go-to gift guide.

"There are some great cookbooks by One Handed Cooks that offer great recipes and advice for feeding and starting solids. ﻿I would also suggest a white noise machine and/or a night light." - Emily.

"I give my first-time mummy friends some breastfeeding rescues. A good nipple cream (Lansinoh is good) and some hydrogel breast discs. I wouldn't in a million years have thought to get it for myself and neither did any of my friends. Except for one mum friend and they saved my life." - Samantha. ﻿

﻿"A drink bottle that they can open with one hand for when they are breastfeeding. It's my go-to present and everyone always says how useful it is. Even if they don’t end up breastfeeding a drink bottle won’t go unused." - Kirralee.

"A packet of the old school Terry Towelling nappies! Not to be used as nappies but for everything else - feeding cloths, wiping up spills etc. My kids are 10, 7 and 7 and I still have mine (they can be laundered so easily they last forever)!" - Christie-Lee.

"Vouchers for meal delivery service. The first few weeks are difficult for both parents working stuff out that cooking dinner is the last thing on your mind. Another gift I love to give first-time mums as a joke but it's also needed is a big tub of Napisan." - Danni.

"I do a basket with baby Panadol, Nurofen, nail cutters, and other bits of baby medical stuff. It’s all stuff you only realise you need in the middle of the night when you don’t have them. Then when the baby's born, I do a hamper up for mum. The baby gets so many presents but she’s the one that deserves some pampering." - Patricia.